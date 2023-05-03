Iwobi Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

Everton Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi has been included in the Premier League Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by statisticians whoscored.com.

Iwobi was on target for relegation threatened Everton in their 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

It was his first goal since October 2022 and his second goal in the league this season.

After his mistake led to Leicester second goal, Iwobi made amends by drawing the Toffees level.

The draw saw Everton remain in 19th place in the league table.





