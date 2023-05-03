Lampard Equals 35-Year-Old Record After Chelsea’s Loss

Chelsea suffered their sixth consecutive defeat under interim manager Frank Lampard following Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard bagged a brace while Gabriel Jesus added the third to give Arsenal a 3-0 first half lead.

Noni Madueke pulled a goal back for Chelsea which was only a consolation strike.

According to statisticians Opta, Lampard has become the first English manager since Arthur Cox in 1988 to lose ten games in a row.

Lampard has made a disastrous start to his second spell in charge of Chelsea, while he had also suffered a disappointing end to his time as manager of Everton earlier this season.

Things were bad enough under Graham Potter, but Chelsea’s decision to place Lampard as interim manager for the rest of the season increasingly looks like a huge mistake.

The Blues are currently 12th in the league table and look set to miss out on European qualification.

