Lawali Claims Second Consecutive Man Of The Match After Eaglets’ Loss To Morocco

Defender Yahaya Lawali was named Man of the Match for the second consecutive game following Nigeria’s 1-0 to Morocco on Wednesday.

The right-back scooped the honour in the Golden Eaglets first game against Zambia which they won 1-0.

Lawali put up a superb display despite Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco.

He was a constant threat with his overlapping runs from the defence.

Tochukwu Ogboji conceded an own goal on second minutes to hand the Atlas Cubs maximum points in the game.

The Golden Eaglets will face South Africa in their last group game on Saturday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.