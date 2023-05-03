Messi Suspended By PSG Fined Two Weeks Wages

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for going on a personal promotional trip to Saudi Arabia without permission, Sky Sports reports.

Messi is understood to have asked PSG for permission to be able to travel to the country, which he did on Sunday night.

It is reported that Messi had twice postponed a scheduled commercial trip there previously due to team defeats.

However, the former Barcelona star did not get that permission and has therefore been suspended for two games and fined two weeks’ wages after a day of meetings between the club’s hierarchy.

The 35-year-old was pictured in Riyadh on Monday and advertised his presence in the country on his social media. Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The level of response from the club, who are declining to comment publicly, is proof of a new policy at PSG, driven by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, whereby no one is bigger than the club – and the…