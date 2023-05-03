Morocco Won’t Be A Match For

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai says he’s optimistic Morocco will not be a match for the Golden Eaglets in today’s 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations clash.

Recall that both teams are on three points apiece after winning their opening game on Sunday.

Nigeria piped Zambia 1-0 while Morocco defeated South Africa 2-0.

Ahead of today’s game, Rufai in a chat with Completesports.com said that the Moroccans will be taking to the cleaner by Nigeria.

“Many Nigerians will be expecting Morocco to give the Golden Eaglets a difficult test but I am confident Nigeria will place them where they belong.

“This is a game that will bring out the best of talent from our players and I know the team will pick the maximum points.”

