Premier League Matchday 35: Preview & Predictions

The 2022/23 Premier League season rumbles on this weekend, with some intriguing matches scheduled to take place at both ends of the table.
There will be plenty of attention on the Etihad Stadium as title-chasing Manchester City go head-to-head with relegation-threatened Leeds United.
At the other end of the standings, Nottingham Forest versus Southampton on Monday evening could be a pivotal game in the battle to avoid relegation.
Read on as we look at the Premier League fixtures for Matchday 35 before previewing what is on the agenda over the weekend.
Premier League Matchday 35: Fixtures
Saturday, May 6
Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Leeds United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Brentford
Sunday, May 7
Newcastle United vs Arsenal
West Ham United vs Manchester United
Monday, May 8
Fulham vs Leicester City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
