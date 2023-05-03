Premier League Matchday 35: Preview & Predictions

The 2022/23 Premier League season rumbles on this weekend, with some intriguing matches scheduled to take place at both ends of the table.

There will be plenty of attention on the Etihad Stadium as title-chasing Manchester City go head-to-head with relegation-threatened Leeds United.

At the other end of the standings, Nottingham Forest versus Southampton on Monday evening could be a pivotal game in the battle to avoid relegation.

Read on as we look at the Premier League fixtures for Matchday 35 before previewing what is on the agenda over the weekend.

Premier League Matchday 35: Fixtures

Saturday, May 6

Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Brentford

Sunday, May 7

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

West Ham United vs Manchester United

Monday, May 8

Fulham vs Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

