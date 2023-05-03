Ronaldo Becomes Highest Paid Athlete In The World

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest paid athlete following his huge deal with Saudi Arabia based club, Al Nasser.

The talismanic forward beats his eternal rival, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to top the pile.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a dramatic change by relocating to Saudi Arabia after a turbulent year and a half at Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar’s decision to join Al Nassr has undoubtedly paid off. In addition to continuing to score goals in Riyadh, his massive contract also gave him a substantial pay increase.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo will reportedly receive an astounding $136 million from the deal.

For the first time since 2017 and for the third time in his career altogether, he is at the top of the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Lionel Messi is listed second this year. The PSG star receives an astounding $130 million in earnings.

Closely following in third place with a fantastic haul of $120 million is teammate Kylian Mbappe….