Serie A: Okereke On Target, Dessers Missing As Cremonese Hold AC Milan

Super Eagles forward, David Okereke was on target as Cremonese held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in Wednesday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who has made 29 appearance, has netted seven goals in the league this season.

Recall that the Super Eagles star came on as a substitute for Marco Benassi in the 56th minute.

Okereke stunned the host when he netted the opening goal for Cremonese in the 77th minute.

However, AC Milan leveled parity in the 93rd minute through Junior Messias to the delight of the vociferous home supporters.

Meanwhile, his fellow compatriot, Cyril Dessers was missing in action.

