Why I Mocked Pereira’s Son

New Zealander-Nigerian mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya, has revealed that he mocked Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira’s son because the little boy had previously mocked him after his dad defeated him to emerge Middleweight champion.

Recall that he mocked Pereira’s son after defeating him via knock out at UFC 287 on April 9, 2023, to reclaim the UFC Middleweight title he lost to him last year.

His action didn’t sit well with some critics who berated him for taking a swipe at the little boy after beating his father.

But in a recent interview with XcellentMMA, Adesanya said he did that to teach the boy a life lesson.

He said the little boy had previously mocked him after his dad defeated him to emerge Middleweight champion.

He said, “The guy [Pereira] knocked me out in his home country. And then you see your kid doing that [mocking me] and you don’t have the discipline to scold him.

“If you are not going to teach your kid manners and respect, I will. So, I did him…