You Played Kante Out Of Position Against Arsenal –Oliseh Blast

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has slammed Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard for playing N’Golo Kante out of position against Arsenal.

Recall that the Blues were outplayed by Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

However, Oliseh questioned the rationale behind Lampard’s decision to play Kante out of position.

“Arsenal on fire Vs Chelsea! I am totally dumbfounded by Chelsea & most especially how on earth it is possible, for N’Golo Kante, who has won virtually everything with Chelsea and France as the greatest defensive midfielder of his generation, is continually played out of position!” the former Nigeria international wrote on his Twitter handle.

Style of play

A dynamic, diminutive, and disciplined player, Kanté is known for his relentless energy and excellent ball-winning abilities as a box-to-box midfielder in the centre of the pitch.

This is attributed to his strong positional sense, off the ball movement, and…