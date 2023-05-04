Blankson Charges Delta Queens Players Invited To Falconets To Be Good Ambassadors

Technical Adviser, Delta Queens FC, Tosan Blankson has congratulated players of his team who were invited to the Nigeria’s U-20 female national team, the Falconets ahead of the WAFU B U-20 Women’s Tournament scheduled to take place in Ghana from 20 May to 4 June, 2023.

Blankson, while speaking with the Delta Queens media team, urged the the players to go and make the club in particular and the nation in general proud as great ambassadors.

Read Also: African U18/20 Athletics Championship: Sports Minister Hails Team Nigeria For Winning 17 Gold, 10 Silver, 9 Bronze

He charged the girls to put in their best at every given opportunity, assuring them of support from Delta Queens.

It would be recalled that the recently invited 30-player list by Falconets Head Coach Christopher Danjuma for the WAFU B U-20 Women’s Tournament

has six Delta Queens FC players.

They include old invitees; Taiwo Afolabi and Comfort Folorunsho, as well as newcomers; Adeline Mgbechi, Vera Samuel, Grace…