City Have Opportunity To Go Four Points Clear.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola feels bullish following the Citizens’ 3-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday, May 3 at the Etihad Stadium, and he believes the win has presented his team the opportunity to depose title race rivals, Arsenal, at the top of the log with four points difference.

Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland, and Phil Foden got the goals for Manchester City.

Guardiola says that his team created enough chances to win the match.

“I know how competitive Mikel [Arteta] is,” Mancity.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

“Arsenal are one of the historical teams. They will be there. We were quite stable and created enough chances to win the game. Now we have an opportunity to go four points in front. We take it game by game.”

Guardiola added: “West Ham, I said yesterday, they are an exceptional team with exceptional players. We struggled a lot against them before. No exception…