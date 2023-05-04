Dare Receives Best Performing Minister Award

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has been awarded the Best Performing Minister Award.

The Minister, Sunday Dare, received the award at the Nigeria Sports Governor Merit Award and Nigeria Philanthropist Merit Award held at the Shehu Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja on Wednesday.

Represented at the event, by his Special Assistant on Policy, Mr. Bamiduro Olumide, the Minister thanked the organisers of the Awards for the recognition given him.

According to him, “this award and the other awards I have received are some of the evidences of the commitment of the Buhari administration to the growth of the Youth and Sports sector.

“I am grateful for the opportunity given me to serve and make impact in the lives of our youth.”

Since his assumption of office in August 2019, Dare has introduced numerous programmes, initiatives and policies that have positively impacted the youth and sports sector in the country and led to successes in…