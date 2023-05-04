Eaglets Played Well But Failed To Convert Chances

Former Nigeria national team coach coach John Obuh has said the Golden Eaglets played well against Morocco but their inability to convert scoring chances cost them the game.

The Eaglets suffered their first loss at the 2023 U-17 AFCON after going down 1-0 to Morocco in their second Group B game on Wednesday.

A second minute goal by Abdel Maali was enough to send Morocco into the quarter-finals.

Obuh, who led the Golden Eaglets to a second place finish at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, praised them for playing well but need to work on converting their scoring chances.

“The most important thing is that they played well but were not converting their chances, so it makes the task easier for the coaches, it would have been more difficult if they didn’t play well,” Obuh said on Brila FM.

“Now that they played well but couldn’t convert their chances I’m sure in their third game, which will be the decider, they will improve to score their goals.“

Obuh called on the…