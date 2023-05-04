EPL: MacAllister’s Late Strike Earns Brighton Victory Over Man United

An Alexis Mac Allister’s 99th-minute penalty secured the three points for Brighton against Man United in Thursday’s Premier League game.

The Seagulls won the game with the last kick after Luke Shaw was penalised for a handball in the box.

Mac Allister stepped up and dispatched the spot kick to send his side up to sixth in the Premier League table

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have now taken a huge step towards qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

As for Man United, the defeat means they remain in fourth and four points clear of Liverpool who may challenge them for a Champions League place.

