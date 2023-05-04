Federation Cup: Enyimba Edge Rivers United On Penalties To Reach Round Of 32

Enyimba beat Rivers United 5-4 on penalties in their Federation Cup Round of 64 clash at the Godswill Akpabio International, Uyo on Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was postponed due to Rivers United’s Confederations Cup fixture with the Young Africans of Tanzania.

The game ended 0-0 in regulation time with penalty needed to determine the winner.

Enyimba scored all their five kicks, while Rivers United netted four.

The four-time champions will face Plateau United in the Round of 32.

The Round of 32 fixtures will be played next week.

The winner of the competition will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

