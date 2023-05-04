Ligue 1: Simon Subbed On In Nantes Loss To Brest

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon was in action as Nantes lost 2-0 to Brest in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 28 appearance, has scored five goals and bagged four assists in the league.

Simon came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for Moussa Sissoko.

Brest took the lead in the 18th minute through J. Le Douaron as his low drive shot beat Nantes goalkeeper.

The host extended their lead in the 35th minute through M. Pereira Lage to seal the maximum points.

