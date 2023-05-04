Mac Allister Look Set To Join Liverpool From Brighton

Liverpool have reportedly presented financial proposal to Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, as they look to wrap up a deal for the star midfielder as early as possible.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano as reported by Rousing The Kop, Liverpool are hoping to finalise a deal for the Argentine international in the coming weeks.

Recently, talks have advanced significantly as Liverpool attempt to reach a deal for Mac Allister.

Mac Allister, who is reportedly valued at £70 million, has been one of the top midfielders in the Premier League this season under the tutelage of Roberto De Zerbi. He has scored eight Premier League goal and made one assist in 28 games for Brighton so far this season.

The 24-year-old also played an outstanding role for Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory in Qatar.

Securing a deal for Mac Allister early could be crucial…