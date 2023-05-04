South Africa Coach Ready For ‘ Tough’ Eaglets Clash

South Africa head coach, Duncan Crowie has said his players are battle ready for their final group game against the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The Amajimbos will face the Golden Eaglets at the Stade Mohammed Hamlaoui, Constantine on Saturday.

Crowie’s boys got their campaign back on track following a hard-earned 3-2 win against COSAFA rivals, Zambia on Wednesday night.

Read Also: Blankson Charges Delta Queens Players Invited To Falconets To Be Good Ambassadors

The Amajimbos currently occupy third position behind the Golden Eaglets in Group B.

The clash against the Golden Eaglets will determine who joins Morocco in the quater-finals of the competition.

Crowie stated that his team will give their all against Nduka Ugbade’s side.

“Nothing is done yet. This is a tough group and anything can happen. We still have work to do but at least now we have a win to work with. We will just need a draw in that match to get through,” the…