South Africa Edge Zambia In Five-Goal Thriller

South Africa overcame Zambia 3-2 in their second game in Group B to get their 2023 U-17 AFCON back on track.

The Amajimbos kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Morocco while Zambia fell to a 1-0 loss to Nigeria.

Vicky Mkhawana gave South Africa the lead in the 13th minute before he added the second on 31 minutes.

On the stroke of halftime Emmanuel Mwanza pulled a goal back for Zambia to make it 2-1.

Just three minutes into the second half Mwanza got his second goal to complete the comeback for Zambia.

But in the 76th minute Michael Dokunmu got the winner for South Africa.

In the group’s other game played earlier on Wednesday, Morocco pipped Nigeria 1-0 book their place in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday, South Africa will take on Nigeria in their final group game with qualification to the last eight at stake.

