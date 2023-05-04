Top 3 Best Strikers In African Football

Football has always been one of the most popular sports in Africa, and the continent has produced some of the world’s most talented players. In particular, African strikers have been known for their pace, skill, and deadly finishing ability, making them some of the most exciting players to watch.

As Africa continues to produce world-class talent, we at Pulse Sports have decided to take a look at the top three best strikers in Africa today. From experienced veterans to up-and-coming stars, these players have what it takes to light up any football pitch and leave fans on the edge of their seats. Without further ado, here are our picks for the five best strikers in Africa.

Victor Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who has quickly made a name for himself in the world of football. He was born on December 29, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria, and is considered to be one of the most talented young players in the world.

Osimhen began his…