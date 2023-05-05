2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Will Bounce Back From Morocco Defeat – Ugbade

Nigeria’s head coach Nduka Ugbade has lauded his players for their effort despite suffering a single goal defeat against Morocco to slow down their march towards the quarter finals of the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Ugbade watched as his side played all the football, but couldn’t find the back of the net despite having a whooping 27 shots at goal, but only four of them landed on target.

“Everything worked absolutely well. We controlled the game but tactically Morocco controlled the outcome. We had some few mistakes as well but we created so many chances, and the only problem is that we couldn’t score,” the former World Cup winner with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets said.

He added; “it does happen in football. It is not a strange thing, but it is important to correct and ensure we are more efficient infront of goal.”

