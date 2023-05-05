2023 U-17 AFCON: Ugbade Wants Eaglets Firing All Cylinders Against South Africa

Nigeria’s head coach Nduka Ugbade wants his side firing from all cylinders when they take on South Africa in a crucial Group B fixture at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Constantine on Saturday night.

Nigeria need to avoid defeat against the South Africans to affirm their second place in the group, but Ugbade does not want his side taking chances and has affirmed they will be going for a win.

Looking back at their defeat at the hands of Morocco, Ugbade says they have worked to sharpen their forward line to ensure they convert the chances that come their way.

“We have put the defeat against Morocco behind our backs and we are fully focused on getting a good result against South Africa. We didn’t deserve to lose against Morocco because we dominated the game but couldn’t convert our chances,” said the coach during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

He adds; “We want to be more effective, more prolific infront of goal. It is a bit confusing because when we…