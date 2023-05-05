Akpom Bags Double Awards At Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom was a double winner at Middlesbrough’s 2022/23 Player of the Year awards.

Boro’s first team players and coaching staff were among the guests at the awards ceremony at the Riverside on Thursday evening.

Akpom claimed not only the title prize of Player of the Year as voted for by fans, but also Players’ Player of the Year.

It is another highlight in what has been a fairytale campaign for the Akpom, who became the first Boro player to hit more than 20 league goals since 1989/90.

With 29 goals now to his name in all competitions, could well close out with over 30 goals before the campaign is over.

He also scored Boro’s 1,000th goal at the Riverside Stadium, and was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Year.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.