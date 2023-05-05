Balotelli Hails Osimhen After Serie A Title Win

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has congratulated Victor Osimhen after Napoli were crowned Serie A champions on Thursday night.

Napoli were confirmed champions for the first time since 1990 after their 1-1 draw against Udinese.

Osimhen scored the crucial equaliser which was enough to secure Napoli’s third title in their history.

The Super Eagles striker took to his Instagram page to celebrate and was joined by Inter Milan’s 2010 treble winner Balotelli.

“Trust me, you did something incredible. You still don’t know what you did, trust me,” Balotelli told Osimhen.

“Now you’ve won, you will realize in years, not tomorrow, next year but in ten years you’ll understand what you did. It’s unbelievable, seriously.”

Osimhen replied: “It’s so amazing especially for the fans. I remember when I came here a lot of people sent me messages…I don’t know how to celebrate.”

Balotelli then told him: “ Don’t care how you feel, you are a champion, it’s…