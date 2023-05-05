Cannavaro, Schweinsteger Congratulate Napoli

﻿Italian and German legends Fabio Cannavaro and Bastian Schweinsteiger, have sent congratulatory messages to Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates after they were crowned Serie A champions.

Osimhen was on target against Udinese as Napoli clinched their first Serie A title since 1990.

Also, it is Napoli’s third league title after emerging winners in 1987 and 1990.

Luciano Spalletti’s side needed just a point to seal the title but went behind against Udinese early in the first half on Thursday.

But Osimhen got the equaliser in the 52nd minute to bag his 22nd goal in the Serie A topflight this season.

Reacting to Napoli’s achievement, both World Cup winners took to their Twitter handles to send their congratulatory messages.

Schweinsteiger wrote:”Well deserved

@SSCNapoli

! 👏🏼🔵⚪ Congratulations on winning the Scudetto 🏆.”

And Cannavaro stated:”Congratulations to the CHAMPIONS of Italy, you have made us relive a dream after 33 years.”

