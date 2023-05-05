Game Against Leeds Massively Significant For Us —Guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has described the Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday as a massively significant game.

City are a point above Arsenal as they seek to win the Premier League title this season.

Sam Allardyce was recently appointed as Leeds United coach and Guardiola seems to be wary of the veteran’s tactics.

“Always a new manager has an impact on the players in the first one or two games,” Man city.com quoted Guardiola as saying

“I don’t know what system they are going to play, we don’t have any info so we have to adapt quickly after 10-15 minutes because we can’t imagine what he is going to try to do. Again it’s a massively important game for us.”

Manchester City are currently first place in the Premier League standings with 79 points after 33 games.

City have won the Premier League title eight times (1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21 and 2021/22).

