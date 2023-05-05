‘Keep Smashing In Those Goals’ –Singer Mayorkun Hypes

Afrobeat singer, Mayorkun, has called on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to keep scoring the goals for Napoli in the Serie A.

Mayorkun, made this known via his Instagram handle after linking up with the Nigerian international during his visit to Naples, Italy.

Recall that Osimhen led Napoli to win their first Serie A title in 33 years on Thursday.

Mayor of Lagos as he is fondly called shared pictures and a video of them on his official Instagram page.

In the video, Mayorkun was seen analyzing Osimhen’s football skills as he lauded prowess.

Captioning the post, he thanked the footballer for his warm hospitality during his stay.

“My first time in Naples & @victorosimhen9 made sure I had a good time.. Big love my brother! Keep smashing in those goals. ❤️🤞🏾”

