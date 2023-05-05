Leicester City Boss Offers Positive Injury Update On Iheanacho

Leicester City manager, Dean Smith has said Kelechi Iheanacho could still return to action before the end of the season.

Iheanacho sustained a groin injury in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United last month.

Smith revealed afterwards that the Nigeria international may not feature again for the Foxes this season.

The Englishman has however provided a more positive update on the forward

” Kel has responded to treatment. He’s not back for the weekend, but we may get him back for the last two games of the season. Other than that, everyone came through the [Everton] game okay,” the gaffer told a press conference ahead Leicester City’s Premier League game against Fulham.

Iheanacho has scored five goals and provided four assists in 26 league appearances for Leicester this season.

