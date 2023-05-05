Loss To Morocco, Wake Up Call For

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal believes the Golden Eaglets’ loss to Morocco in the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will serve as a wake up call to the team.

Recall that Nigeria lost 1-0 to Morocco on Wednesday in their second group B game.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that he’s confident the Golden Eaglets will bounce back to winning ways against South Africa.

“I feel really sad that the Golden Eaglets lost against Morocco but then, it’s part of football.

“This I believe will only serve as a wake up call for the Golden Eaglets and I am confident they will bounce back to winning ways against South Africa.”

