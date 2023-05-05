Napoli Must Repeat Serie A Title Winning Feat Next Season

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has urged Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen and his teammates to repeat their Serie A title winning feat next season.

Recall that Napoli were confirmed champions on Thursday after their 1-1 draw at Udinese. It was their first title in 33 years.

Reacting to their incredible achievement, Laurentiis called on the Nigerian international and his fellow teammates to buckle up and be be ready to retain the title and also win the Champions League next season.

“You always told me, we want to win. And we won! We all won together. And on Sunday against Fiorentina, everyone here for the big party. Thank you to everyone!” said De Laurentiis.

“Today is the crowning of an expectation that lasted 33 years. When I arrived, I said it will take 10 years to get into Europe – we maintained that early. I said another 10 years to win the Scudetto, and we did that again a couple of years in advance.

“Now we need to win it again, and again, and…