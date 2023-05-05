Osimhen Equals Weah’s Record For Highest African Goalscorer In Serie A

Victor Osimhen equaled George Weah’s record for highest African goalscorer in Serie A after netting in Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Udinese on Thursday night.

Osimhen and Weah, a former AC Milan forward, who is the current president of Liberia have 46 goals each.

The 24-year-old’s strike helped Napoli claim the title for the first time in 33 years.

Read Also: Osimhen’s Goal Vs Udinese Seals Napoli’s First Serie A Title In 33 Years

Sandi Lovric put the hosts in front on 13 minutes.

Osimhen then scored a title-sealing equalizer for Napoli in the 52nd minute.

The Nigeria international now holds the record for the most goals in a Serie A

season by an African player after erasing Samuel Eto’o’s old mark.

The 24-year-old has so far scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 27 league appearances for Napoli this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…