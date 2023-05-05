Osimhen Has Written His Name In Gold With Napoli

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has heaped praises on Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen for leading Napoli to win the Serie A title.

Recall that Napoli held Udinese to a 1-1 draw thanks to Osimhen’s goal that help the team claim a first title in 33 years for Napoli.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Akpoborie stated that the Nigerian international has written his name in gold in Napoli and history will never forget him.

“I am sure history will never forget Osimhen as far as Napoli and the Serie A are concern.

“He started and took the Napoli to the promise land of winning the Serie A title after 33 years since late Diego Maradona won the trophy for Napoli.

“Like Maradona, History will never forget Osimhen. His goals played a key role in their title winning feat.”

