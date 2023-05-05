Osimhen Savours Scudetto Success With Napoli

Victor Osimhen can’t hide his excitement after helping Napoli win the Scudetto on Thursday night following a thrilling 1-1 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

The Partenopei claimed their first Scudetto in 33 years following the result.

Osimhen played a crucial role netting the equaliser cancelling out Sandi Lovric’s first half opener.

“I am overwhelmed right now. It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve waited so many years for this moment and to be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something we will not forget and it will continue to live in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“I am happy for the squad, for all Neapolitans, now we can celebrate in our stadium and we’re going to enjoy it for life.”

Napoli had already been on the verge of securing the title on Sunday, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana, forcing them to postpone it…