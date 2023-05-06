2023 U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets Will Beat South Africa – Agada

Golden Eaglets forward, Charles Agada has said the team have sharpened their scoring boots in training over the last two days.

The two-time champions were wasteful in the 1-0 defeat to Zambia on Wednesday.

Agada, who came on as a substitute in the defeat to Morocco hinted the players have perfected the act of goal scoring in training.

“We want to convert the chances that come up for us because against Morocco we didn’t do that well. As a team and as players we are ready for the task,” the striker told CAFonline.

The Golden Eaglets need a point to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

The game will kick-off at 8pm Nigerian time.

