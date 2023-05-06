2023 U-17 AFCON:We Are Ready For Nigeria —South Africa Midfielder

Amajimbo of South Africa midfielder Gomolemo Kekana has expressed his side’s readiness to face the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria on Saturday.

The final group B encounter between South Africa and Nigeria will be crucial in determining who will progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa is currently third on the group while Nigeria is second both tied on three points but Nigeria ahead on goal difference.

The last time the two sides met was in 2015 where South Africa won 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Looking ahead to the crucial encounter, Kekana

believes it will be a good game.

He stated that the players mentality is the same in terms of approaching the game against Nigeria.

“I could say that we have prepared well for the game and we are in the right frame of mind and we thank the coaches for how they have prepared us and showed us the mistakes we made and we just need to keep working hard and play our football,” Kekana was quoted on SAFA website.

Copyright ©…