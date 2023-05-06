City Overcome Leeds To Go Four Points Clear Of Arsenal

Manchester City avoided a late scare from Leeds United to seal a hard fought 2-1 win at the Etihad on Saturday.

The win put City four points clear of title rivals Arsenal, who will play Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

City raced to a 2-0 first half lead thanks to Ilkay Gundogan’s brace.

The German international opened the scoring on 19 minutes before adding the second in the 27th minute.

Gundogan had the chance to get his hat-trick on 84 minutes but hit his penalty against the post.

Just one minute after the penalty miss Leeds pulled a goal back through Rodrigo.

At the Vitality stadium, Chelsea ended a run of nine straight games without a win by emerging 3-1 victory against Bournemouth.

Conor Gallagher, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile were the scorers for the Blues.

The win move Chelsea up to 11th place while Bournemouth are 14th in the league table.

In other results Tottenham Hotspur pipped Crystal Palace 1-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers also edged Aston…