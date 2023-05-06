City Played Exceptional Game To Beat Leeds

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says that his team played exceptionally well in their 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United on Saturday, May 6 at the Etihad Stadium.

Iikay Gundogan scored a brace for City in the first half and Rodrigo pulled one back for Leeds United in the 85th minute.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola praised the performance of his squad especially in the first half of the encounter.

“We played an exceptional game,” Guardiola said

“We could have been more clinical upfront but we’ve played three games in six days. After the Arsenal game with a lot of tension and everything, the guys played some outstanding football in the first half.”

Manchester City are currently in first position in the Premier League table with 82 games from 34 matches – four points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

