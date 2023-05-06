EPL: Onyeka Subbed Off As Liverpool Pip Brentford

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was in action as Liverpool pipped Brentford 1-0 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 18 appearance, has bagged two assists this season.

Onyeka was however, substituted in the 72nd minute for Dasilva.

Liverpool took the lead in the 13th minute after Mohamed Salah bundled the ball over the line after being teed up by Virgil van Dijk when Brentford could not clear their lines, the goal was Salah’s 100th at Anfield.

Victory lifts Liverpool to 62 points and they are now just one off a Champions League berth, although fourth-placed Manchester United have two games in hand. Brentford, with 50 points, remain ninth

