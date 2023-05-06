It’s Imperative For Man United To Qualify For Champi

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned it is imperative for his team to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 away from home to Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday.

Despite the result, they are still in a solid position to finish either third or fourth and qualify for next season’s Champions League competition.

United boss ten Hag said, “Manchester United need to be there in the Champions League. We want to be there because we want to challenge the best teams in the world so we do everything in our power to get that done.

“I think it is always vital that we have to be in the Champions League. It is a battle because many teams and clubs in the Premier League are competing for it and they have the power to fight for that as well. We want to be there and will do everything to get there.

“But I just explained we had a quite good run, four wins and a draw from the last five. We have everything in our hands so we have to focus on our…