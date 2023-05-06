Ligue 1: Moffi On Target in Nice Home Win Against Rennes

Terem Moffi was on target as OGC Nice held on to beat Stade Rennes 2-1 in their Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Moffi scored Nice’s second goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

It was the Nigeria international’s 17th goal in 30 league appearances this season.

He has scored 20 goals across all competitions in the current campaign.

Gaetan Laborde gave Nice the lead five minutes after the break.

Benjamin Bourigeaud was on target for Rennes on 78 minutes.

Nice occupy eighth position on the table with 51 points from 34 games.

