Osimhen Is A Symbol Of The Modern Striker

Legendary Italian and Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero has described Victor Osimhen as a symbol of the modern striker.

Osimhen scored the goal that clinched the Scudetto in last night’s 1-1 draw with Udinese.

It was Osimhen’s 22nd Serie A goal of the season, consolidating his role as Capocannoniere and allowing him to beat the record of 21 goals set by Inter striker Samuel Eto’o for an African player in an Italian top flight campaign.

Also Read: 2023 U-17 AFCON: Ugbade Wants Eaglets Firing All Cylinders Against South Africa

Also he equaled former FIFA Player of the Year winner George Weah’s Serie A goal record of 46.

“What more can be said about Osimhen, this extraordinary player, a symbol of the modern striker” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.

“He has managed to improve during the season. He has some particular characteristics that I love, such as courage, determination, the hunger to score and to do well.

“It doesn’t matter whether he misses three…