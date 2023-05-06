Selles Gives Update On Injured Onuachu

Southampton manager Ruben Selles has given injury update on Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu.

The former Genk striker was not part of Southampton’s squad for last weekend’s visit to Newcastle due to discomfort in his knee as the reason.

But Selles revealed Onuachu has now been deemed ready to return – barring a late setback.

“Paul Onuachu is fit,” Selles said on Friday afternoon.

“He came back to training this week and if nothing happens between now and Monday, he will be selectable for the game.”

There is no guarantee that Onuachu will have a role in the meeting with Nottingham Forest regardless of his fitness with the Nigerian struggling for regular opportunities since his January move from Genk.

The clash at St James’ Park was the second consecutive Premier League match in which Onuachu was not part of Selles’s squad while he has now failed to start any of his side’s last ten matches.

Also, the towering forward is yet to score for the relegation…