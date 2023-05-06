South Africa Coach Wary Of ‘Wounded’ Golden Eaglets

South Africa head coach Duncan Crowie says his side will be wary of the Golden Eaglets when they clash in a crucial final Group B match at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations on Saturday (today).

The Golden lost their last match, 1-0 against Morocco, and Crowie believes they will come in with vengeance especially noting that they dominated that game but ended on the losing side.

“They played a very quality game in their last match and we know they will come in to this tie like a wounded animal. They can be a very dangerous team and there is always quality in that side. It will be a fantastic game.

“Despite losing that game, I still think they had a lot of quality that should not be ignored,” the tactician said on Friday during the pre-match press conference.

The two sides are tied on three points after a win each in the group phase and will be looking for wins to finish second in the…