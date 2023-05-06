Sports Minister Inspects MKO Abiola Training Practice Pitch 1

Minister of sports, Sunday Dare on Friday inspected the Moshood Abiola Stadium Training Pitch 1 to examine the level of the development with barely few weeks it will handed to the Ministry.

Afrikings Homes Ltd adopted the training pitch to fix the natural grass that has worn out due to much pressure without consistent maintenance.

With the adoption, Afrikings Houses has joined the growing list of organizations that have keyed into the ministry’s Adopt-An-Infrastructure Project, which began three years ago.

Maintenance of the pitch for the next two years will be done by Afrikings homes which is part of the agreement in Memorandum of understanding of the between the sports Ministry and as well Afrikings Homes limited.

Speaking during the visit to the training pitch, elated Dare praised the Chairman Afrikings Homes, Kingsley Awodi for his passion in sports development and also being one of those who keyed into the initiative.

Dare was satisfied with the improvement in…