2023 U-17 AFCON: Eke Reflects On Golden Eaglets’ Win Against South Africa

Golden Eaglets forward, Light Eke has expressed joy following the team’s 3-2 victory over South Africa at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria on Saturday.

Vicky Mkhawana scored the first goal for South Africa in the sixth minute, while Charles Agada equalised for Nigeria in the 34th minute.

Siyabonga Mabena gave the Amajimbos the lead again just before halftime.

However the Eaglets were efficient in the second half with goals from Light Eke and Idris Abdullahi.

In a video posted on the nff Instagram handle, Eke lauded the team’s effort.

“Yeah it was a good match,” Eke said.

“We gave our all, from the beginning we knew that we came for a win, we listened to our coaches so we worked hard during the match, gave it our all with team effort, all thanks to God.”

Eke also hailed the fans in Constantine, Algeria.

“They are great, they supported us very well, they made the match entertaining.”

Eke has netted once in three games at the 2023 U-17 AFCON.

