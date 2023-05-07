2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Players, Officials Off To Argentina

Twenty (20) Nigeria U-20 players and officials have departed the country to Argentina for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The tournament will kick-off in Argentina on May 20, 2023. Nigeria are drawn in group D alongside Dominican Republic, Italy and Brazil.

Nigeria`s Flying Eagles will start the tournament vs Dominican Republic on May 21.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso has named a 21-man squad for the tournament and the players will spend the next two weeks in South America, preparing for the Championship.

Midfielder Victor Eletu, will join the Flying Eagles team in Mendoza from Italy.

NIGERIA`S 21-PLAYER LIST TO THE WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers: Chijioke Aniagboso, Nathaniel Nwosu, Saheed Jimoh

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Benjamin Fredrick, Solomon Agbalaka, Augustine Njoku, Abel Ogwuche, Israel Domingo

Midfielder: Samson Lawal, Daniel Daga, Tochukwu Nadi, Victor Eletu, Joshua John, Ibrahim…