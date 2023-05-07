Akpoguma Missing As Hoffenheim Beat Frankfurt, Ease Relegation Fears

Kevin Akpoguma was missing in action through injury as TSG Hoffenheim defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

Christoph Baumgartner gave Hoffenheim the lead on eight minutes.

The hosts doubled their advantage through Andrea Kramaric four minutes before the break.

Ihlas Bebou added the third in first half stoppage time.

The visitors reduced the deficit through Mario Gotze nine minutes after the break.

Kevin Akpoguma has made 25 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

