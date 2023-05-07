Al Hilal Suffer Defeat In Asian Champions League Final

Odion Ighalo was in action for Al Hilal who lost 1-0 to Japanese club Urawa Reds Diamonds, in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

Ighalo saw action for 90 minutes but could not help his side clinch a fifth continental title.

Urawa Reds were crowned champions for the third time in the competition history.

They won 2-1 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1 in Saudi Arabia.

An own goal by Al Hilal’s Andre Carrillo gave Urawa Reds their first Asian Champions League title since 2017.

Ighalo has scored 18 goals in 22 league appearances for this season.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal (49 points) are currently in fourth place and are 10 points behind leaders Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabia league.

