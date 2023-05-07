Arsenal Keep Title Hope Alive, Beat Newcastle

Arsenal kept their Premier League title hope alive as they defeated Newcastle 2-0 on Sunday at St James’ Park

The visitors wobbled early on as Jacob Murphy smashed the inside of the post after just three minutes before the home side thought they had a penalty when Bruno Guimaraes’ effort hit the arm of Jakub Kiwior.

However, the Polish defender was handed a reprieve by a VAR review as the ball appeared to come off his thigh first.

Having ridden their luck, Arsenal took full advantage to go in front with their first shot on goal as Odegaard took aim from long-range and arrowed the ball low beyond Nick Pope’s left hand on 14 minutes.

Tempers started to flare on both sides of a feisty contest before another piece of brilliance from Martinelli produced the crucial second goal.

This result leaves them one point behind City, having played one game more, but it will send a message to the Etihad Stadium that they have not gone anywhere, especially as they kept a first clean…